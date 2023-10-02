Residential construction permits down 24% y/y in Romania in January-August

Residential construction permits down 24% y/y in Romania in January-August. The number of residential construction permits in Romania decreased by 23.9% y/y in January-August to 23,311, according to the statistics office INS. In August, the situation was not much different, and 3,115 permits were issued – 23% fewer compared to the same month last year.