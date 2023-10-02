Romania’s public deficit widens slightly to 2.65% of GDP in January-August

Romania's public deficit widened by 28% y/y to RON 42.2 billion (EUR 8.5 bln) in January-August and accounted for 2.65% of the full year's GDP, the Finance Ministry announced. The revenues increased by 12.5% y/y (tax revenues: +10.5% y/y), driven by the disbursements from the EU budget.