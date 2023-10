Private Maternity Hospital Euromaterna Sees 2022 Turnover Rise 7% To RON44M

Private Maternity Hospital Euromaterna Sees 2022 Turnover Rise 7% To RON44M. Constanta-based private hospital Euromaterna, the largest private maternity hospital in Dobrogea, saw turnover near RON44 million last year, from RON40.7 million in the previous year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]