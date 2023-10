Wine Maker Castel Mimi Wants to Boost Sales in Romania Hospitality Sector

Castel Mimi, one of the best-known wine manufacturers of the Republic of Moldova, wants to increase its sales especially in the hospitality sector of Romania, a country that has become the most important export market for the 130-year-old brand.