Rehabilitation of Bucharest’s central Unirii Square is a necessity, mayor says

Rehabilitation of Bucharest’s central Unirii Square is a necessity, mayor says. Bucharest mayor Nicuşor Dan recently announced that the central Unirii Square will undergo complete rehabilitation, including the consolidation of the concrete floor. "Unirii Square will undergo a total rehabilitation, which the District 4 City Hall is carrying out. District 4 City Hall has (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]