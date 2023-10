Report: Romania's Renewable Energy Sector Revenue Surged Almost 70% In 2022

A recent SeeNext report on the renewable energy sector in Romania, which analyzed data from 633 Romanian companies, shows that the industry's revenue skyrocketed nearly 70% and is poised for new heights. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]