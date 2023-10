Over 1,500 participants expected at Climate Change Summit in Bucharest

Over 1,500 participants expected at Climate Change Summit in Bucharest. This year’s edition of the Climate Change Summit (CCS), the first and largest event in Central and Eastern Europe dedicated to climate change, is set to take place in Bucharest between October 19-20. Over 1,500 participants are expected, among which innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, as (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]