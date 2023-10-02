Romanian alcoholic drink among new EU products with protected geographical indication in Japan
Oct 2, 2023
Romanian alcoholic drink among new EU products with protected geographical indication in Japan.
In the framework of the EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement, the Romanian alcoholic drink pălincă has been included in the expanded list of products with a protected geographical indication in Japan. The new EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement now protects an additional 42 (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]