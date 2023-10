Filip & Company Expands Its Real Estate Practice, Recruits Ioana Grigoriu For Position Of Counsel

Law firm Filip & Company is expanding its Real Estate Practice by recruiting Ioana Grigoriu, a lawyer with over 15 years of experience in real estate sector, to the position of counsel. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]