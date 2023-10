Romania Forex Reserves Surge To EUR59.23B On Month In September 2023

Romania Forex Reserves Surge To EUR59.23B On Month In September 2023. Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR59.23 billion in September 2023, higher by EUR5.3 billion versus August 2023, after Romania had received a tranche of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) and the state budget had been fueled with money from the finance ministry's (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]