ACAROM: New Car Registrations Up 15.46% YoY To More Than 110.011 In January-September 2023



ACAROM: New Car Registrations Up 15.46% YoY To More Than 110.011 In January-September 2023.

New car registrations in Romania increased by 15.46% to 110,011 units in January-September 2023 compared to the same period of 2022, but fell by 11.59% on the year to 10,545 units in September 2023, Romanian carmakers’ association ACAROM data show.