Metropolitan Life Pensii Private Buys RON15M Worth Of Banca Transilvania Shares In August

Metropolitan Life Pensii Private Buys RON15M Worth Of Banca Transilvania Shares In August. Private pension fund Metropolitan Life Pensii Private, with assets worth RON16.2 billion invested on behalf of 1.1 million Romanians, made five acquisitions at the Bucharest Stock Exchange in August 2023, as per data aggregated by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]