Irish-American Fintech Stripe Leases 1,000 Sqm Of Office Space In Bucharest's One Cotroceni Park. Irish-American fintech Stripe has signed a lease contract for 1,000 square meters of office space in the co-working space The One within Bucharest's One Cotroceni Park project, as per data on the real estate market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]