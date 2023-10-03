Romanian anticorruption head speaks of need to target high-profile cases

Romanian anticorruption head speaks of need to target high-profile cases. Romania's National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) has slightly deviated from its mission of targeting high-profile corruption cases and now investigates "cases involving 9 kilos of bacon given as a bribe," chief anticorruption prosecutor Marius Voineag admitted in an interview with ProTV and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]