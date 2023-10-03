Romania writes off EUR 200 mln taxes to CEH mining complex, gets in exchange its problematic assets

Romania writes off EUR 200 mln taxes to CEH mining complex, gets in exchange its problematic assets. Romania’s government transferred the assets of Hunedoara Energy Complex (CEH), namely thermal power plants and coal mines evaluated at RON 1 billion (EUR 200 million), to the restructuring company in an attempt to avoid the collapse of CEH and save some 2,000 workplaces. The government thus (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]