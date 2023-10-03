Romanian municipality to issue EUR 17.2 mln green bonds and list them at Bucharest Exchange

Romanian municipality Resita will issue EUR 17.2 million (RON 86 million) worth of bonds to support the development plans of the city, which include the reconstruction of a tram line, the rehabilitation of the tram depot, the purchase of ten electric buses, and others. The bonds will have a