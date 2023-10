New car sales up 15.5% y/y in January-September in Romania

New car registrations in Romania increased by 15.5% y/y up to 110,011 units in January-September despite the 11.6% y/y decline (to 10,545 units) in September, the industry association ACAROM announced. Dacia leads the ranking of new car brands registered in the first nine months of the year, (...)