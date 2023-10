Romania Gambling and Betting Market Up 40% in 5 Years To RON11.7B

Romanians last year spent RON11.7 billion (EUR2.4 billion) in casinos, gambling halls, with the sum being a record high one, around 15% higher than in 2022.