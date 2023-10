2Performant Handles EUR33.5M Sales in 3Q/2023, Up 38% from 3Q/2022

Tech company 2Performant Network, the main player on Romania's affiliate marketing market, intermediated sales worth EUR33.5 million (VAT not included) in its own platform in July-September period, 38% above the level of 3Q/2022, generating fees worth EUR2 million for its affiliates, up 31%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]