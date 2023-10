eJobs Romania: Romanians Cross 1-Million Application Mark on Labor Market in September, Up 10% YOY

eJobs Romania: Romanians Cross 1-Million Application Mark on Labor Market in September, Up 10% YOY. September brought more than one million applications on the labor market, the highest level since the start of the year, but also around 10% more than in September 2022, reveals an analysis by eJobs, Romania’s largest online recruitment platform. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]