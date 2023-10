Old cinema in Timișoara reopens after EUR 4.5 mln upgrade

Old cinema in Timișoara reopens after EUR 4.5 mln upgrade. Cinema Timiș, one of the largest old movie theatres in Timișoara, will reopen on October 13 after a complete rehabilitation, the City Hall announced. The project required a total investment of RON 22.3 million (some EUR 4.5 million) without VAT. This is the second cinema rehabilitated by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]