Romania’s women's gymnastics team qualifies for the Paris Olympics

Romania’s women's gymnastics team qualifies for the Paris Olympics. The Romanian women's gymnastics team qualified for the Paris Olympics after finishing 10th in the World Championships qualifiers. The Romanian athletes completed the qualification competition on Monday, October 2, with a total of 157.795 points (vault - 40.099, uneven bars - 39.132, balance (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]