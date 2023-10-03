Record 1.2 tons of locally-grown cannabis seized by Romanian prosecutors

Record 1.2 tons of locally-grown cannabis seized by Romanian prosecutors. Romanian DIICOT prosecutors and police officers from the Neamț Organized Crime Department have seized a record quantity of 1,200 kilograms of cannabis grown in an open field amidst a cornfield. Police also detained three traffickers, one of whom was the cultivator of the plants, while the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]