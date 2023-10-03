Wizz Air announces strong expansion plans to make Bucharest its largest base

Wizz Air announces strong expansion plans to make Bucharest its largest base. Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air, already the market leader in Romania by the number of passengers carried, announced plans to make Bucharest its largest base amid a strong expansion of its local operations. In June 2024, Wizz Air will allocate two more Airbus A321neo aircraft to its base (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]