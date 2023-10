Romania’s Dracula Film Festival to take place in Brașov in October

Romania’s Dracula Film Festival to take place in Brașov in October. Dracula Film Festival, now in its eleventh edition, will take place in Brașov, central Romania, between October 25-29, offering audiences European premieres, meetings with film directors, concerts, book launches, and panel discussions. The festival boasts an uninterrupted annual tradition of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]