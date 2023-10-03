Siemens Healthineers presents mammography system with groundbreaking new imaging technology

Siemens Healthineers presents mammography system with groundbreaking new imaging technology. Mammomat B.brilliant delivers high-quality 3D images in just five seconds Unique combination of speed with high depth resolution and area resolution Fast acquisition time makes scan more comfortable for patients At the annual congress of the European Society of Breast Imaging, September 28 to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]