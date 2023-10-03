Insurance Companies In Romania Reached Total Assets Of RON26.3B, Debts Of RON19.4B YoY In Q1/2023

Insurance Companies In Romania Reached Total Assets Of RON26.3B, Debts Of RON19.4B YoY In Q1/2023. Total assets of insurance companies in Romania stood at RON26.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2023, up 2.5% on the year, while debts stagnated at RON19.4 billion, up just 0.1% on the year, as per data from the country's Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) in its report on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]