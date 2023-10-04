Bucharest University Of Economic Studies, Bucharest Stock Exchange Unveil Completion Of Renovation And Inauguration Of Modern Amphitheater

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) is investing in students' future through the modernization project of Amphitheater 2101 within the Bucharest University of Economic Studies (ASE). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]