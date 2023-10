Hidroelectrica Appoints Petre Iulian Nicolescu As Chairman Of Supervisory Board

Hidroelectrica Appoints Petre Iulian Nicolescu As Chairman Of Supervisory Board. Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), the largest company at the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the most profitable state-run firm, said in a stock market report that Petre Iulian Nicolescu was appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board on October 2. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]