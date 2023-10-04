Veolia Romania Teams Up With Holde Agri Invest For Development Of Sustainable Agricultural Water Management Solutions

Veolia Romania Teams Up With Holde Agri Invest For Development Of Sustainable Agricultural Water Management Solutions. Veolia Romania Integrated Solutions, a member company of Veolia Romania and a provider of water, sewage, and thermal energy system operation, maintenance, and management services, has concluded a partnership with Holde Agri Invest, an entrepreneurial company engaged in agricultural land (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]