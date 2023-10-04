Three Romanian parties prepare centre-right coalition for European elections

Three Romanian parties prepare centre-right coalition for European elections. The president of Romania's leading opposition party USR (reformist, centre-right), Cătălin Drulă, announced on October 3 that the discussions with Forţa Dreptei (of former prime minister Ludovic Orban) and PMP (founded by former president Traian Băsescu) are going in the direction of a joint