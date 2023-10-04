Restart Energy plans share listing worth "tens of millions of euros" at Romanian Stock Exchange

Restart Energy plans share listing worth "tens of millions of euros" at Romanian Stock Exchange. Restart Energy, one of the largest independent electricity suppliers in Romania, which has a bond issue underway at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, is preparing to raise "several tens of millions of euros" through a new share listing at the Stock Exchange in the spring of 2024. The new share (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]