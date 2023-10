Farmacia Tei and Bebe Tei Open New Store in Pitesti

Farmacia Tei and Bebe Tei Open New Store in Pitesti. Drug store chain Tei, one of the most dynamic on Romania’s market, founded by entrepreneur Roxana Maftei, continues to expand outside Bucharest and has opened a new store together with Bebe Tei in Pitesti, according to the company’s officials. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]