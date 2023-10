China’s Joyson Hits EUR188.5M Turnover at Ghimbav Plant

China’s Joyson Hits EUR188.5M Turnover at Ghimbav Plant. Car parts manufacturer Joysonquin Automotive Systems Romania, the local subsidiary of Chinese concern Joyson, for 2022 reported turnover worth RON584.4 million (EUR118.5 million), up 2.3% on the year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]