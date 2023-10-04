Nooka Space raises EUR 2 mln, appoints Romanian serial entrepreneur as CEO

Nooka Space raises EUR 2 mln, appoints Romanian serial entrepreneur as CEO. Nooka Space, a startup offering smart proximity office solutions, said on October 3 that it appointed Romanian serial entrepreneur Irina Leca as CEO. In addition, it also announced a new investment round worth EUR 2 million, supported by existing investors and partners. The investment is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]