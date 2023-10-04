Three entrepreneurs launch fast-track Executive MBA program in Bucharest with weekend courses, aiming to build the new generation of Romanian business leaders



Newly founded Beyond Business School starts with an Executive Master in Business Administration (EMBA). Courses will be delivered on Friday evenings, Saturdays and Sunday mornings. The inaugural EMBA program will last 10 weekends, from January to March 2024. Individual students will choose (...)