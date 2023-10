Tickets now on sale for National Theatre Festival in Bucharest

Tickets now on sale for National Theatre Festival in Bucharest. Tickets for performances of the 33rd edition of the National Theatre Festival in Bucharest have been put up for sale on Wednesday, October 4. The event is scheduled for October 20-30. Tickets can be purchased online from all sales platforms of each host theatre, as well as from ticket (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]