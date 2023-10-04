Bucharest’s George Enescu Philharmonic opens 2023-2024 season with José Cura conducting

Bucharest’s George Enescu Philharmonic opens 2023-2024 season with José Cura conducting. The George Enescu Philharmonic will open its 2023-2024 season with two concerts, set for November 5 and November 6, conducted by Argentinian operatic tenor, composer, and conductor José Cura. Under his baton, the orchestra will perform a program that includes Cura, Chopin, and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]