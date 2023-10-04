Guitarist Al Di Meola discharged from hospital after heart attack during concert in Romania

Guitarist Al Di Meola discharged from hospital after heart attack during concert in Romania. American guitarist Al Di Meola has been discharged from the hospital five days after suffering a heart attack during his concert at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Meola fell ill towards the end of his concert in Romania and was immediately hospitalized. In a Facebook post, the guitarist showed (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]