Germany’s Geiger Expects 25% Higher Turnover from Romania Operations in 2023. German-held builder Geiger expects 20-25% higher turnover this year at the level of Romania operations, after having reported EUR70 million revenues in 2022, up 31% year-on-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]