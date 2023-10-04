Impetum Group invites managers in Romania to share their view on the economy in the 9th edition of the CONFIDEX study



Impetum Group invites managers in Romania to share their view on the economy in the 9th edition of the CONFIDEX study.

Managers and business professionals in Romania are invited to fill out the questionnaire CONFIDEX Ediția 9 - ImpetumGroup Survey The 9th edition of the CONFIDEX study analyzes the Business Confidence Index in the Romanian economy for the second half of 2023 Romanian managers' confidence in the (...)