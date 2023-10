Romania to deploy additional peacekeepers to Kosovo as tensions rise

Romania to deploy additional peacekeepers to Kosovo as tensions rise. Romania is preparing to deploy an additional infantry company to Kosovo in addition to the 330 soldiers already in the Western Balkans, according to defense minister Angel Tîlvăr. According to data provided by the Ministry of Defense, Romania has around 250 soldiers in Bosnia and Herzegovina (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]