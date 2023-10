Startup Nooka Space Has New CEO; On The Verge Of Raising New Funding Round Estimated At Around EUR2M



Startup Nooka Space Has New CEO; On The Verge Of Raising New Funding Round Estimated At Around EUR2M.

Startup Nooka Space, which created a platform that connects companies and their employees to a network of offices, has announced the appointment of Irina Leca as Chief Executive Officer of the company.