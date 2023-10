Dedeman Opens Its Second Store In Craiova; Reaches 60 Units In Romania

Dedeman Opens Its Second Store In Craiova; Reaches 60 Units In Romania. Do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer Dedeman, the most powerful Romanian entrepreneurial business, is opening its second store in the town of Craiova, on Thursday (October 5), reaching 60 units in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]