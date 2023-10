TBI Bank Reports EUR95M Revenue For H1/2023, Up 28% YoY

TBI Bank Reports EUR95M Revenue For H1/2023, Up 28% YoY. TBI Bank, with operations in Romania, Bulgaria, Germany, Greece and Lithuania, reported revenue of EUR95 million for the first half of 2023, up 28% on the year, and a net profit of EUR18.4 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]