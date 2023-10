Innova Capital Changes Netopia Name Into UP2PAY, Appoints Felix Crisan As CEO

Poland's private equity firm Innova Capital has changed the name of Netopia SRL, in which it had acquired the majority stake in summer 2023, into UP2PAY SRL, as per an announcement made by the company and in line with Trade Register data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]