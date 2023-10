IKEA's Fourth Store In Romania To Be Built In North-Eastern City Of Iasi

IKEA Romania, one of the largest furniture and home décor retailers, part of Swedish IKEA Group, is set to build its fourth store in Romania, in the north-eastern city of Iasi, within the future Moldova Mall (the current ERA Shopping Park), according to www.iasi4u.ro. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]