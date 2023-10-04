AmCham Romania: Labor Deficit In Romania Estimated At 145,000 People In 2022

Romania's current labor deficit is estimated at 145,000 people in 2022 and is expected to increase to about 224,000 people in 2026 without taking any measures, representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania) said in a press statement based on data from a recent (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]