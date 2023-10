Contactoare Buzau Buys 720,000 Sinterom Shares From Infinity Capital

Contactoare Buzau Buys 720,000 Sinterom Shares From Infinity Capital. Romanian low-voltage electrical equipment maker Contactoare Buzau (CONQ.RO) has announced the acquisition of a package of 720,000 shares in Sinterom Cluj (SIRM.RO), a Romanian manufacturer of components for the automotive and electromechanical industries, from Infinity Capital Investments (the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]