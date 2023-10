Golden Foods Snacks Wants Exports To Account For 10% Of 2023 Sales

Golden Foods Snacks Wants Exports To Account For 10% Of 2023 Sales. Golden Foods Snacks, which owns the ELMAS brand of seeds, peanuts and dehydrated fruits, expects exports to make up 10% of its sales in 2023, compared to 6.9% in 2022, in line with the company's half-year financial report sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]